Princess Andre Shares Relationship Update with Fans

Princess Andre, the 16-year-old daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, recently took to social media to provide her fans with an update on her relationship. During a Q&A session on Instagram, Princess answered various questions and gave a sneak peek into her life.

One fan asked about her relationship status and Princess was more than happy to respond. She posted a heartwarming selfie of herself and her boyfriend looking cozy in their car. In the photo, Princess was dressed in a black hoodie while her partner wore a black jumper, a matching beanie hat, and a silver necklace. She captioned the snap, “We’re really good thank you 💕.”

This is not the first time Princess has shared aspects of her relationship with the public. In June 2023, she introduced her boyfriend in a fun video on Instagram. The clip featured her famous mom, Katie Price, singing in the background as Princess’s boyfriend did her make-up. The teenager appeared smitten as she lovingly gazed at him and jokingly scolded him for his make-up skills.

During the Q&A session, Princess also revealed her aspirations for the future, including her desire to own a pink Rolls Royce Phantom with cream leather seats. She also mentioned her interest in other luxury car brands such as Range Rover, Lamborghini, or Porsche. However, she expressed that these aspirations are for the future, saying “hopefully one day.”

Princess Andre continues to share snippets of her life with her fans, providing them with glimpses into her relationship and her aspirations.