Princess Andre Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend: A Peek into Her Personal Life

Princess Andre, the 16-year-old daughter of former celebrity couple Katie Price and Peter Andre, has made her relationship status public on Instagram. Participating in a Q&A session with her followers, Princess shared a sweet picture of herself and her boyfriend, whose name remains undisclosed. The young influencer, who has a following of over 666,000 on the platform, responded to a fan’s question about her relationship saying, “We’re really good, thank you.” She also posted a photo of herself and her beau sitting together in a car, complete with a heart emoji.

Princess Andre first made headlines with her boyfriend in May, when they were seen together at her mother’s 45th birthday celebration. The teenager’s recent Instagram post comes a few weeks after her appearance at the prestigious Pride of Britain Awards.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, Princess has already embarked on a modeling career and has secured sponsorship deals with popular fashion brands like PrettyLittleThing and Shein. However, her father, Peter Andre, is determined that her career commitments do not affect her education, as she is currently attending college. Peter has set certain conditions for his daughter’s relationship, including no sleepovers at his house and the requirement that they be downstairs with open doors and during daylight hours.

Princess’s openness about her relationship and her flourishing career demonstrate her growing confidence and independence. While she continues to navigate the world of fame, the support and guidance of her parents remain crucial in maintaining a healthy balance between her personal life and her professional aspirations.

Source: This article is based on the source article from Metro.co.uk entitled “Princess Andre goes Instagram official with boyfriend” Rishma Dosani and Elizabeth Aubrey.