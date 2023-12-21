Prince William and Kate Share Heartwarming Family Photo for Christmas

Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have delighted royal fans sharing a brand-new family photo just in time for Christmas. The photo, featured on their 2023 Christmas card, captures a beautiful moment with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This year, the Waleses opted for a different setting for their annual Christmas card photo. The picture was taken in Windsor, where the family currently resides, the talented London-based photographer, John Shinner.

The photo showcases the lovely bonds within the family, as they stand together, radiating happiness. While specific details about the image are not provided, the captured moment is sure to warm the hearts of those who see it.

This year’s photo differs from the previous years, as the Waleses have often chosen a more relaxed and outdoor backdrop for their Christmas cards. Last year’s card showed the family of five strolling hand-in-hand outside their country home in Norfolk, England. In 2021, they shared a photo taken during a memorable trip to Jordan.

Throughout the years, the Waleses have embraced various locations and themes for their cherished Christmas card photos, from posing on haystacks outside Anmer Hall to capturing an adventurous spirit in Jordan.

As the world eagerly awaits the holiday season, fans can’t help but wonder where Prince William and Kate, along with their children, plan to spend Christmas this year. While the palace has not yet made an official announcement, one thing is certain – the Waleses’ family photo will continue to capture the essence of love, togetherness, and the joy of the holiday season.