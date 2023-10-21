Prince William Reportedly ‘Furious’ with Prince Harry’s Netflix Deal

Prince William is said to be furious with his brother Prince Harry over his recent deal with Netflix. According to sources, William believes that the royal family has been ruthlessly exploited the streaming giant.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix for their controversial docuseries, William is reportedly not pleased with their involvement. A source stated, “William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them. It’s incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened it.”

The upcoming season of the popular show “The Crown” on Netflix is also causing tension within the family. The series will feature the late Princess Diana as a ghost, which is said to be a sensitive subject for Prince William and the royal family.

In the sixth season of “The Crown,” Prince William’s life will be portrayed as he tries to integrate back into life at Eton after his mother’s death. The show will also focus on the monarchy’s struggle to navigate public opinion and the future of the institution.

It remains to be seen how this disagreement between the brothers will unfold, but it is clear that tensions are high within the royal family.