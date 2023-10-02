Prince William and Princess Kate Share September Highlights on Social Media

Prince William and Princess Kate have introduced a new “rewind” feature on their social media accounts, allowing them to reflect on their royal engagements for the month of September. The couple, known as the Prince and Princess of Wales, took to their social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), to kick off the September rewind. They shared snippets and photos from their various public appearances throughout the month.

The highlights included Prince William’s trip to New York, Kate’s interaction with the England rugby team, and a joyous moment with Mike Tindall on his podcast, “The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.” They also looked back on their visits to Bournemouth, St Davids Cathedral in Wales, and Somerset, where the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton is located.

Royal fans were thrilled with this new feature, expressing their appreciation in the comments. Many suggested having a monthly rewind as a regular feature. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media team acknowledged that there might be adjustments and improvements based on feedback.

The article also mentioned Princess Kate’s recent visit to Sittingbourne, Kent, where she joined children with special educational needs and disabilities at a sensory play session. This visit was in support of the National Portage Association, which provides home-visiting educational services for young children in England and Wales.

Portage offers home learning sessions where trained practitioners work with families and children to learn and play together, as well as participate in the community. During her visit, Princess Kate actively participated in various activities involving shredded paper, tinsel, and foam. She also met with the front-line practitioners to gain a deeper understanding of Portage and its impact on families.

Princess Kate looked radiant in a crimson boucle blazer from Zara, paired with a nude top and dark tailored trousers. She completed her look with a beautiful chignon hairstyle, gold hoop earrings, and suede ballet flats from Boden.

