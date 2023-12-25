Royal Family Shares Stunning Black and White Portrait for Christmas Card

The Wales family has released their highly anticipated 2023 Christmas card, featuring a breathtaking black and white portrait. In the photo, captured photographer Josh Shinner on the Windsor grounds, Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are depicted in a classic family pose.

While the original card showcased the family dressed in white button-down shirts and black sneakers, with the princesses in jeans and the princes in black trousers, our recreated version brings a fresh twist to the scene. In this new adaptation, the Wales family exudes a more casual and relaxed vibe, with each member wearing their favorite cozy winter sweaters.

The royal couple affectionately captioned the post, “Wishing you a merry Christmas from our family to yours 🎄❤️.” This heartfelt message truly captures the spirit of the holiday season and the warmth that the Wales family wishes to extend to their fans and well-wishers.

The release of the Christmas card comes on the heels of Kate’s successful third annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event. While the original article focused on Kate’s involvement in early childhood development and the star-studded guest list, our version highlights the event’s emphasis on celebrating diversity and inclusion within the arts community.

