Royal Fans Divided Over Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas Card

Royal fans are expressing mixed opinions about the Christmas card shared Prince William and Kate Middleton on social media. The photo features the couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, dressed in white button-down shirts and dark pants. While some fans praised the family and commented on how much the children have grown, others made less flattering comparisons.

One social media user likened the card to a JCPenney advertisement, suggesting that the family appears just like any other. Another sarcastically remarked about the lack of Christmas decorations in the background, implying that the card does not capture the festive spirit. Some fans noted that although the family may try to appear ordinary, they are far from it.

Coincidentally, the release of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s card coincides with the introduction of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Christmas card. Their card showcases official portraits from Charles’ coronation in May. The photo depicts Charles and Camilla standing side side in the Buckingham Palace Throne Room, with Charles wearing the Imperial State Crown and Camilla wearing the Queen Mary’s Crown.

The controversy surrounding the royal family continues amidst the release of Omid Scobie’s book, “Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival.” The book alleges that Middleton and Charles expressed concerns about the skin color of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son. While the palace has yet to comment on the accusations, Scobie attributed any misunderstandings to a translation error in the Dutch edition of the book. This led to the temporary removal of the book from stores in the Netherlands.

Despite the differing opinions among royal fans, it is clear that the release of the Christmas cards has sparked further conversations and debates surrounding the royal family.