Prince Rupert Woman Accuses City Councillor of Domestic Violence, Urges Others to Speak Out

A Prince Rupert woman has recently come forward with allegations of domestic violence against a city councillor, shedding light on the prevalence of abuse in the community. Vanessa Engel, an education assistant in Prince Rupert, accused Coun. Reid Skelton-Morven of physically harming her during their five-year relationship.

Engel took to social media on Oct. 30 to share her story, describing an incident where Skelton-Morven allegedly choked her and locked her inside a room in October 2015. Physical documents obtained from the Ministry of Children and Family Development confirmed the allegations, with reports from social workers stating that Engel was strangled Skelton-Morven.

Despite attempts to reach Skelton-Morven for comment, he did not respond to calls and emails from Black Press Media. The public response to Engel’s allegations has been primarily supportive, with many commending her for speaking out. However, she has also faced negative feedback, particularly from Skelton-Morven’s family members.

Engel’s decision to share her story was motivated her desire to help others in similar situations find the strength to come forward. Speaking to The Northern View, Engel emphasized the need to change the culture around domestic abuse in Prince Rupert. She believes that many victims are reluctant to speak out due to fear and the belief that they will not be believed.

Engel has been vocal in calling for Skelton-Morven to step down from his role as a city councillor, a position he has held since his election in October 2022. Despite Mayor Herb Pond stating that he lacks the authority to remove Skelton-Morven, Engel remains hopeful that her allegations will lead to a serious investigation.

The Prince Rupert RCMP declined to comment on the situation, but Engel hopes that the police will take her allegations seriously and thoroughly investigate the matter. She is also working towards raising awareness about domestic abuse, especially in smaller communities where such conversations are often taboo.

Engel’s courage in speaking out has already inspired other women to share their own experiences. With the rising statistics of police-reported intimate partner violence in Canada, it is crucial to create a safe environment for survivors to seek support and justice.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who is Vanessa Engel?

Vanessa Engel is an education assistant in Prince Rupert who recently accused city councillor Reid Skelton-Morven of domestic violence during their five-year relationship.

2. What are the allegations against Coun. Reid Skelton-Morven?

Vanessa Engel alleges that Reid Skelton-Morven physically harmed her and choked her during their relationship. She shared her story on social media, detailing an incident that occurred in October 2015.

3. How has the public responded to Engel’s allegations?

The public response to Vanessa Engel’s allegations has been mainly supportive, with many commending her bravery for coming forward. However, she has also faced negative feedback, particularly from Skelton-Morven’s family members.

4. Has Skelton-Morven responded to the allegations?

Despite attempts to contact him for comment, Coun. Reid Skelton-Morven did not respond to calls and emails regarding the allegations of domestic violence against him.

5. What is Engel’s goal in sharing her story?

Vanessa Engel hopes that sharing her story, she can encourage other victims of domestic abuse in Prince Rupert to speak out and seek support. She also aims to change the culture surrounding taboo subjects like domestic violence in the community.

Sources:

– Statistics Canada: https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/85-002-x/2020001/article/00024-eng.htm