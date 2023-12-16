Prince Harry has emerged victorious in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), as a judge ruled that he was indeed hacked and awarded him £140,600 (~$180,000) in damages. The court further revealed that Piers Morgan, former editor of the Daily Mirror, played a personal role in the illegal hacking and published multiple stories based on information extracted from Prince Harry’s phone.

The ruling High Court judge Mr Justice Fancourt shed light on the extent of phone hacking conducted MGN, stating that it continued even during the Leveson Inquiry into media standards. The inquiry, launched in 2011 in response to the News of the World phone hacking scandal, aimed to investigate the practices and ethics of the British press.

Baroness Chakrabarti, a Labour peer who advised the Leveson Inquiry, expressed her dismay at the findings of Prince Harry’s case. Describing them as “totally disgraceful,” she added her voice to the growing criticism and concern regarding the unethical practices of certain media outlets.

The involvement of Piers Morgan in the hacking scandal adds another layer to the controversy. Morgan, known for his confrontational and abrasive style, has a history of crossing ethical boundaries in pursuit of sensational stories. From threatening celebrities with invasive tactics to fabricating front-page stories, Morgan’s questionable behavior has become synonymous with his career trajectory.

Despite facing consequences such as losing his position at the Mirror, Morgan managed to reinvent himself as a game show host and even replaced the iconic Larry King as the host of Live for a short period. However, these endeavors only served to further tarnish the perception of British media sophistication, wit, and sangfroid, as Morgan’s antics embodied the opposite.

The ruling in Prince Harry’s favor serves as a significant step towards holding media organizations accountable for their actions. It highlights the urgency for ethical reform within the industry and reinforces the importance of protecting individuals’ privacy rights in the digital age.