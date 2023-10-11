Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Social Media Reform to Protect Youth Mental Health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged social media platforms to implement better content-moderation policies and make changes to addictive applications that can negatively impact the mental health of young people. The couple made these comments during a panel discussion organized their Archewell Foundation at a mental health awareness festival in New York City.

The discussion featured parents who had lost children due to mental health challenges associated with social media use. These parents highlighted the importance of the foundation’s community in providing support and a space to discuss these issues. Prince Harry emphasized that the foundation aims to turn pain into purpose and bring parents together to heal and find solutions.

Meghan, who has openly spoken about her own mental health struggles, noted the couple’s focus on making social media safer and more positive behind the scenes. They have engaged in conversations with tech executives, urging them to create better safeguards for their platforms. Meghan also highlighted the need for better solutions to help parents navigate these platforms, as many are not comfortable doing so.

In the United Kingdom, Prince William and Kate also addressed young people’s mental health challenges in a separate forum. They called for concrete action to support the next generation and create fairer, safer, and more equal societies. Both events highlighted the urgent need to address the mental health crisis affecting young people.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who participated in the New York panel, expressed concern about the burden placed on parents and children to navigate rapidly evolving technology. The data shows that many young people are experiencing loneliness, and a significant number of high school girls have contemplated suicide. Murthy emphasized that action must be taken to protect the mental health of kids and teens.

Prince Harry concluded the discussion calling on social media companies to stop sending children content that they wouldn’t want their own children to see. He emphasized that this is a simple request and an easy fix.

This event showcases the couple’s commitment to philanthropy and their efforts to raise awareness about important issues. Earlier in the day, they visited an educational institution that supports students pursuing purpose-driven careers in technology.

