Prince Harry Continues to Fight for Security in the U.K. for His Children

Prince Harry is determined to ensure that his children can “feel at home” in the U.K., despite being evicted from Frogmore Cottage and cutting ties with his bombshell memoir. Even though he considers the U.S. to be partly home, he still regards the U.K. as his true home and wants his family to have a connection to their heritage.

To achieve this, Prince Harry is challenging a decision made the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures in 2020 to remove his right to U.K. police security. Despite offering to cover the costs himself, his request was rejected.

During a recent three-day hearing in London, Prince Harry’s lawyers shared a statement from the prince in which he expressed his sadness in having to step back from his royal role and leave the country. He emphasized that the U.K. is essential to the heritage of his children and a place where he wants them to feel at home, just like the United States.

Prince Harry is concerned for the safety of his family when they are on U.K. soil. Given his own life experiences, he is reluctant to step out without security and does not want to put his wife, Meghan Markle, in danger.

Despite any strained relationships within the royal family, Prince Harry and his legal counsel firmly assert his desire to bring his family, including their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to the U.K. He longs to see family and friends and continue supporting the charities that are close to his heart.

Prince Harry’s determination to fight for security in the U.K. for his children demonstrates his commitment to maintaining their connection to their British roots, regardless of his personal conflicts and challenges.