Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Overhaul of Social Media Platforms

In honor of World Mental Health Day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took part in a panel discussion organized their Archewell foundation. The discussion, hosted Project Healthy Minds, focused on the need for social media platforms to undergo a total overhaul to protect the mental health of young people.

During the panel, the couple called for better content-moderation policies on social media platforms. They expressed concern about the impact of addictive apps on the mental health of young individuals and emphasized the need for modifications to ensure a safer and more positive online environment.

Meghan, who has been open about her own mental health challenges, highlighted the couple’s behind-the-scenes efforts to address these issues. She revealed that they have engaged in conversations with tech executives to minimize the negative impact of social media on mental well-being.

Addressing the serious consequences of online content on young people, Meghan emphasized the urgency of the situation. “People are getting hurt – and people, specifically children, are dying,” she stated. This alarming reality underscores the importance of taking immediate action to safeguard individuals’ mental health in the digital space.

Prince Harry echoed his wife’s plea, urging social media platforms to refrain from sharing content that would be unsuitable for their own children. He presented this as a straightforward request that could have an easy solution.

As the discussion came to a close, it was evident that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are dedicated to championing mental health awareness and advocating for changes in social media practices. Their efforts to prioritize the well-being of young people online serve as a reminder of the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul of the current social media landscape.

