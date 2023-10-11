Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Advocate for Safer Social Media

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are calling for improved content-moderation policies and other measures to make social media platforms safer, particularly for young people’s mental health. The couple participated in a panel discussion organized their Archewell Foundation in New York City as part of a mental health awareness festival. They heard from parents who had lost children due to mental health challenges associated with social media use, and emphasized the importance of creating a community for support.

Through their foundation, Harry and Meghan have been connecting parents through Zoom meetings to provide them with the opportunity to share their experiences and find healing together. The couple aims to turn their own pain into purpose providing support, raising awareness, and focusing on solutions so that other families do not have to suffer the same tragedies.

Meghan, who has been vocal about her own mental health struggles, stated that their focus is on making social media use “safer, better, and more positive.” While they have engaged in conversations with tech executives regarding platform safeguards, they believe that better solutions are necessary, as parents often find it challenging to navigate these platforms. Meghan stressed that people, particularly children, are getting hurt and even dying as a result.

In the United Kingdom, Prince William and Kate Middleton also took part in a separate forum to raise awareness about young people’s mental health challenges. They launched a campaign calling for concrete action to support the mental health of the next generation. Kate delivered a speech to young people in Birmingham, emphasizing the goal of creating fairer, safer, kinder, and more equal societies. William participated in a public discussion, encouraging open conversations about mental health to reduce the associated stigma.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, another participant in the panel discussion, highlighted the burden on parents and children to navigate rapidly evolving technology. He referred to the mental health crisis, with data showing that a significant number of young people struggle with loneliness and suicidal thoughts. Murthy urged tech companies and lawmakers to take immediate action to protect the mental health of kids and teens.

Prince Harry issued a direct plea to social media companies, asking them to stop sending children content that they would not want their own children to see. He emphasized that this request is simple and should be easily implemented.

As part of their philanthropic efforts, Harry and Meghan visited The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, which offers a fellowship program for students pursuing purpose-driven careers in technology. This visit followed an incident where they were chased paparazzi in New York City, prompting Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the reckless behavior of the photographers.

Sources:

– Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press