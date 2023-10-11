Prince Harry and Meghan Call for Improved Content Moderation on Social Media

Summary: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have urged social media platforms to implement better content moderation policies and make necessary changes to addictive apps that can negatively impact the mental health of young people. The couple made the remarks during a panel discussion organized their Archewell Foundation in New York City. The discussion was part of a mental health awareness festival hosted the nonprofit organization Project Healthy Minds. Harry and Meghan’s call for action follows panel conversations with parents who have lost children due to mental health challenges related to social media use. The couple aims to provide support and a platform for these parents to come together and find collective solutions.

The Duke of Sussex emphasized the importance of turning pain into purpose and creating a community to support parents who have experienced similar tragedies. Meghan, who has been open about her own mental health struggles, highlighted the couple’s commitment to making social media use safer and more positive. They have had conversations with tech executives about creating better safeguards on their platforms. The couple also stressed the need for solutions that are accessible and user-friendly for parents. Meghan expressed concern about the harm caused social media, stating that people, especially children, are getting hurt and even losing their lives.

In the United Kingdom, Prince William and Kate also participated in a separate forum addressing young people’s mental health challenges and emphasized the need for concrete action. They launched the next phase of their mental health campaign, aiming to create fairer and safer societies. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, who was part of the panel discussion in New York, highlighted the burden on parents and children to navigate rapidly evolving technology. He called the current situation a mental health crisis, citing data showing high levels of loneliness and suicidal ideation among young people.

Prince Harry issued a straightforward request to social media companies: to refrain from sending children content that they wouldn’t want their own children to see. The couple is intensifying their philanthropic efforts to highlight important issues. Earlier in the day, they visited The Marcy Lab School in Brooklyn, which offers a fellowship program for students interested in purpose-driven careers in technology. This appearance follows a previous incident where the couple claimed to have been pursued dangerously paparazzi in New York City, prompting Mayor Eric Adams to condemn the pursuit as reckless and irresponsible.

