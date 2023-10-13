Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Call for Change in Social Media for the Sake of Children’s Mental Health

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking a stand against social media companies, advocating for change to protect the mental health of children. During a panel discussion hosted their Archewell Foundation in New York City, as part of a mental health awareness festival, the couple listened to parents who had lost children due to social media-related mental health challenges.

Recognizing the lasting impact of social media on individuals, especially young children, Prince Harry and Meghan expressed their concerns and highlighted the need for action. The couple emphasized that social media is not going away and acknowledged the positive intentions behind its creation, such as fostering community. However, they also emphasized that something has gone wrong, causing harm instead of creating a safe and supportive environment.

The couple aims to turn pain into purpose supporting and showcasing the stories of families affected the negative effects of social media. Through their foundation, they have connected these parents, providing them with a community of support and understanding.

Prince Harry and Meghan have engaged in discussions with tech executives from major social media platforms, urging them to implement better controls and resources for parents who may struggle to navigate this new digital landscape. They called on these companies to stop sending children content that they wouldn’t want their own children to see. They believe that this simple request, if fulfilled, can significantly impact the well-being of young individuals.

The couple’s dedication to this cause stems from their desire to protect the mental health of not only their two young children but also children worldwide. They are committed to bringing about collective change and encouraging a shift towards a safer online environment for everyone.

Sources:

– Associated Press (AP)

– Video footage of the panel discussion posted online