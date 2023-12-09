Prince George Stuns at Festive Carol Service Alongside Royal Family

Summary: Prince George, along with his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, attended a Christmas carol service with their parents. Social media users were quick to notice how tall the ten-year-old prince has become, comparing his height to his mother’s. The entire family looked stylish as they joined the event alongside the Dean of Westminster Abbey.

Prince George, the ten-year-old royal, made a striking impression at a recent festive carol service. Alongside his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, he stole the limelight at the Together at Christmas event held at Westminster Abbey.

Images from the event caused a flurry of activity on social media, with users commenting on the significant growth spurt experienced Prince George. One user marveled, “The ten-year-old is now almost as tall as his mother,” highlighting the young prince’s remarkable physical development. Another user expressed amazement at the children’s maturity, exclaiming, “So happy to see Louis there and they all look so awesome, and wow Charlotte’s hair has gotten so long, and George is so tall!”

Despite his young age, Prince George has astounded many onlookers with his rapid growth. It seems that he is catching up to his 5’7″ mother, confirming that the young royal is on track to surpass the average height for his age group.

The royal family made a fashionable entrance at the carol service, accompanied the Dean of Westminster Abbey, the Very Reverend Dr. David Hoyle. Their coordinated and stylish appearance further added to the admiration and attention they received from attendees.

As Prince George continues to grow, the public eagerly awaits his future appearances, curious to witness how he will continue to develop physically and emotionally within the royal family.