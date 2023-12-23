Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George Bring Holiday Cheer to Christmas Concert

Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George joined their parents, Kate Middleton and Prince William, at a festive Christmas carol concert. Instead of just enjoying the event, the young royals also took part in a heartwarming tradition. Walking up to a red mailbox outside Westminster Abbey, they each placed handmade Christmas cards inside. This year, children were encouraged to send these cards to other kids who might be facing challenges.

Accompanied their parents, Prince Louis held hands with Prince William while Princess Charlotte held hands with Princess Kate as they entered the concert. This was Prince Louis’s first time attending the event, making it an exciting debut for him. The royal family’s next generation was well-represented, as other children from the family joined in the festivities. Princess Beatrice brought her stepson, Christopher Woolf, while Peter Phillips’ daughters, Savannah and Isla, were also present. Lord Frederick Windsor and Sophie Winkleman brought their children to the concert as well.

The Christmas concert was specially focused on children this year. Performances Westminster Abbey’s choir, Adam Lambert, and Beverley Knight set the mood for the evening. Prince William also gave a reading during the event. The concert was part of Princess Kate’s Shaping Us campaign, which supports children during their early years. It aimed to express gratitude to all those who work towards supporting families and children across the U.K.

After the service, Princess Kate and Prince William led their children, along with the clergy, in a processional out of Westminster Abbey. The family held lit candles, adding to the festive atmosphere of the evening. The concert will be broadcast as part of Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George have become regulars at Christmas events with the royal family. Last year, they made their debut at the holiday event, accompanying their mother. Now, they confidently attend these gatherings alongside their parents. The young royals are clearly embracing their roles within the family and the traditions that come with it.