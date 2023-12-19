Summary:

Prince Constantin, the youngest son of the reigning monarch of Liechtenstein, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 51. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Prince Constantin was the seventh in line for the throne, with his eldest brother, Hereditary Prince Alois, being first in line to succeed their father. He leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie, and their three children. The country is currently observing two days of national mourning to pay respects to the late prince.

Prince Constantin’s Legacy:

Prince Constantin, who served as the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Liechtenstein Group AG and was a member of the Board of Directors of Liechtenstein Group Holding AG, played a significant role in the country’s financial sector. His sudden demise has come as a shock to those who knew him, and the Liechtenstein Group is in deep mourning. The group, which is owned the Princely House of Liechtenstein, is the largest organization of its kind to be owned a royal family.

A Nation in Mourning:

Liechtenstein, a principality with a population of around 40,000, is currently mourning the loss of Prince Constantin. The entire country is showing its respect, with the state parliament holding a minute of silence and churches ringing their bells in his memory. An electronic mourning book has been set up for the public to leave their condolences.

A Constitutional Monarchy:

Liechtenstein is a constitutional monarchy, where the reigning prince holds a relatively large amount of sovereign power compared to other European constitutional monarchies. In 2003, a referendum was passed that granted the Princely House the power to veto legislation and implement emergency powers, while also giving citizens the right to call for a vote of confidence to abolish the monarchy if desired.

A Respected Financial Sector:

Liechtenstein is renowned for its financial services sector and is rated as one of the most solvent countries in the world. Prince Hans-Adam II, the current reigning prince, was a successful banker before ascending to the throne. His reforms and transformation of the Liechtenstein Group into an international holding company have contributed to his reputation as the wealthiest monarch in Europe.

While Prince Constantin’s untimely passing is a loss to Liechtenstein, his contributions to the country’s financial sector will be remembered. The nation continues to mourn, and condolences from around the world pour in for the prince’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.