Prince Archie to Attend Exclusive Kindergarten with Celebrity Children

Amidst the anticipation of Prince Archie turning five this year, plans are already in motion for his kindergarten education. Royal author Tom Quinn revealed that Archie is set to follow in the footsteps of his parents and attend a prestigious private school alongside other celebrity children. While Meghan Markle spent her childhood in L.A., Archie is currently growing up in Montecito, California, allowing for a range of schooling options.

Considering Meghan’s background in Hollywood, it is no surprise that the couple is looking into exclusive educational institutions. Quinn explained that Meghan feels more comfortable in an environment where children of celebrities come together, reflecting the world she was previously part of. Safety is a primary concern for Prince Harry, and it will undoubtedly play a crucial role in the decision-making process.

Meghan herself attended Little Red Schoolhouse and Immaculate Heart High School, both renowned private schools in L.A. Likewise, Harry’s educational journey comprised Ludgrove School and Eton College, prestigious private institutions in the UK. Eton College, in particular, boasts a notable list of alumni, including numerous prime ministers. Immaculate Heart High School has also welcomed several celebrities, such as Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore, Tyra Banks, and Dakota Johnson, who have all achieved success in the entertainment industry.

As Archie prepares to embark on his educational journey, the focus will remain on striking a balance between providing a high-quality education and prioritizing his safety and privacy. With their experiences and backgrounds, Meghan and Harry are navigating the challenges of finding the ideal school for their son, ensuring he receives an education befitting his royal heritage.