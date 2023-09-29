Prince Albert Police Officer Charged with Assault in Two Separate Incidents

A Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer, Const. Dillon Husky, is facing charges of common assault in connection with two separate incidents. The charges come after a Public Complaints Commission (PCC) investigation.

The Saskatchewan justice ministry news release states that one count of common assault is related to an incident that took place on July 1, 2022, while the other two counts are connected to an incident on July 16, 2022.

Const. Dillon Husky is expected to appear in court on October 26. While his matter is before the courts, he will be assigned to administrative duties, according to the police service. Husky joined the police service in 2019.

This is not the first time a Prince Albert police officer has faced criminal charges. Earlier this year, Sgt. Tyson Morash was charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessities of life in relation to the in-custody death of Saul Laliberte in 2021.

The PCC is also in the process of investigating two other significant incidents involving Prince Albert police. The investigations concern fatal officer-involved incidents that occurred earlier this year, one involving an officer-involved shooting and the other related to a violent arrest.

The Prince Albert Police Service has been under scrutiny recently. Former PAPS Chief Jonathan Bergen resigned in May after a scathing PCC report revealed that two officers failed to adequately protect an infant boy who tragically died last year. An external review of PAPS conducted earlier this year also identified serious issues and overall organizational impairment.

