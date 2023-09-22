Prime Video to Introduce Advertisements on Platform Next Year

Prime Video, Amazon’s streaming service, has announced that it will be introducing advertisements on its platform starting next year. The company states that the cost for users who are willing to watch commercial breaks will remain the same, and these breaks will be “meaningfully fewer” than what is typically seen on traditional TV and other streaming services.

While the company has not yet announced the pricing for the ad-free tier, it has been reported that in the United States, users will have to pay an additional $2.99 per month to avoid ads. This move Amazon follows in the footsteps of its competitors who have already introduced similar plans.

Netflix, for example, introduced a “basic with ads” plan last year, which was priced at $5.99 per month, $15 cheaper than its most expensive plan. This option offered a smaller selection of films and TV shows with occasional commercial breaks. Netflix continued to offer its previous “basic” plan alongside the ad-supported option for several months before phasing it out.

Crave, another streaming service, also introduced a “basic with ads” option this year for $9.99 monthly, with an additional “standard with ads” option for $5. Their ad-free option remained priced at $19.99 per month.

In addition to these multi-tiered streaming services, there are also free ad-supported streaming options available, such as Tubi and Pluto TV, which offer over 100 channels of TV series, movies, and sports.

It seems that the introduction of advertisements on streaming platforms is becoming increasingly common, allowing users the choice between an ad-supported plan at a lower cost or an ad-free plan at a higher cost. As the streaming landscape continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how these different options and pricing structures impact user preferences.

Sources:

– The Canadian Press