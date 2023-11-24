Amazon Prime Video Cancels Highly-Rated Shows: What Does This Mean for Streaming Platforms?

In a move that mirrors Netflix’s recent cancellation spree, Amazon Prime Video has announced the end of three highly-rated shows on its platform. The Horror of Dolores Roach, Harlan Coben’s Shelter, and With Love will not be renewed for new seasons, joining the ranks of other critically acclaimed series that have faced the chopping block.

The cancellation of Rom-com series With Love comes as a surprise, as it is the longest-running of the three shows. Fans and critics alike have praised the series created Gloria Calderon Kellett, but it seems that Amazon did not see the value in investing in a third season.

The Horror of Dolores Roach and Harlan Coben’s Shelter, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video in July and August respectively, also met an untimely end. Despite their positive reception, these shows will not be returning for another season.

Amazon’s decision to cancel these shows is part of a larger trend of trimming down their first-party line-up. In 2023 alone, the streaming giant has canceled a total of seven highly-rated TV series, including Three Pines and Hunters. This wave of cancellations raises questions about the future of streaming platforms and the fate of beloved shows.

While Amazon Prime Video is not the only streaming platform to cancel popular or critically acclaimed series, this trend is disheartening for fans and creatives alike. As digital media takes precedence over physical media, there is a risk that once a show is removed from a streaming service, it may be lost forever. Filmmakers like Christopher Nolan and Guillermo del Toro have criticized these cancellations, highlighting the value of physical media formats like DVDs and Blu-rays.

Unfortunately, it is likely that more TV shows and films will be canceled or removed from streaming platforms in the future. While streaming giants may argue that these cancellations are cost-cutting measures, the impact on the creative industry cannot be ignored. The hope is that the tide will eventually turn, leading to a more sustainable and respectful approach to content creation and distribution.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Amazon Prime Video cancel these shows?

A: Amazon Prime Video is cancelling these shows as part of a larger effort to trim down their first-party line-up. They may be making these decisions based on factors such as viewership numbers and budget considerations.

Q: Are other streaming platforms also cancelling shows?

A: Yes, other streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Paramount Plus have also been cancelling shows in recent years.

Q: Will cancelled shows ever be brought back?

A: It is possible for shows to be revived or picked up another network or streaming platform, but it is not guaranteed. Often, once a show is cancelled, it is difficult for it to find a new home.

Q: What can viewers do to support their favorite shows?

A: Viewers can show their support for their favorite shows engaging with them on social media, participating in fan campaigns, and recommending them to others. These actions can help create buzz and demonstrate the demand for the continuation of a show.