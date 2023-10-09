Amazon’s Prime Video to Introduce Ads in Multiple Markets in 2024

Amazon’s Prime Video will be incorporating advertising in several markets, beginning in 2024. The rollout will commence in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. This move is aimed towards consumers who choose not to take any action, making the ad-supported tier the default offering, although an ad-free option will also be available.

In 2024, advertising will be introduced to additional countries, including France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia. The ads will be displayed within shows and movies on the platform. Amazon has stated that the price of Prime membership, which includes Prime Video, will remain the same. Users will be notified via email several weeks prior to the introduction of ads and will be given the option to opt for an ad-free experience. The ad-free option will cost an additional $2.99 per month in the U.S., while the pricing for other markets has yet to be announced.

Amazon has assured users that the number of ads on Prime Video will be significantly fewer than traditional TV and other streaming TV providers. For comparison, Netflix’s ad-supported tier includes approximately 4 minutes of advertising per hour, while AMC+ offers less than five minutes.

The introduction of ads on Prime Video is part of Amazon’s strategy to continue investing in compelling content and to increase that investment over time. The company has expanded its offerings beyond Originals, venturing into live sports rights acquisitions, including limited Premier League Football in the UK and NFL Thursday Night Football in the U.S.

This trend of adding ad-supported tiers to premium streaming services, once ad-free, has been observed with platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, and AMC+. Prime Video’s inclusion further expands the reach of advertisers to viewers who previously relied on ad-free streaming services. While other platforms often prioritize migrating customers from higher-priced ad-free tiers or attracting new sign-ups, Prime Video’s unique approach positions it as a free ad-free service that will now have a nominal subscription fee to remain ad-free.

It remains to be seen how Prime Video’s introduction of ads will impact its user base and whether it will become a prominent ad-supported streaming service. However, the potential for it to capture a significant market share cannot be overlooked.

Source: This article is based on information from an article on www.thesource.com.