Amazon Plans to Generate Billions in Revenue Through Ads on Prime Video

Amazon is set to introduce a new advertising plan on its video streaming service, Prime Video, in early 2022. According to a report from UBS, this move could potentially bring in over $6 billion in incremental revenue for the e-commerce giant. UBS U.S. Internet Analyst Lloyd Walmsley discusses Amazon’s strategy and its impact on the company’s bottom line.

Walmsley highlights the potential upside of this advertising plan, noting that the incremental margins could be substantial. He states that if Amazon can generate around $6 billion in revenue with an 80% incremental margin, it could result in approximately $5 billion of incremental operating profit. This move towards advertising is seen as a shift in focus towards profitability for Amazon.

In the past, Amazon has used Prime Video as a means to drive new subscribers and reduce churn in its core Prime business. However, Walmsley suggests that as Prime adoption has slowed, Amazon is now looking to monetize Prime Video directly through ads. By incorporating ads into the streaming service, Amazon has the potential to significantly increase its revenues.

Walmsley estimates that if Amazon shows three minutes of ads per hour, the advertising plan could add $3 billion in revenue. If the number of ads increases to six minutes per hour, revenue potential could double to $6 billion. These estimates are comparatively low when compared to traditional linear TV, which shows around 16 minutes of ads per hour.

One advantage for Amazon in this venture is the high incremental margins it can expect. Since Amazon already owns or has licensed the content being shown on Prime Video, there will be minimal additional cost incurred from displaying ads. While the specifics of each deal are undisclosed, Walmsley suggests that the incremental margins here are quite high.

In conclusion, Amazon’s introduction of ads on Prime Video has the potential to generate billions in additional revenue for the company. With a focus on profitability and the advantage of existing content ownership, Amazon’s advertising plan could significantly impact its bottom line in the coming years.

Sources: UBS, Yahoo Finance