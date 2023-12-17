Coming-of-Age Delight: Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Hits the Big Screen

Adapting beloved novels into films has always been a source of joy for Hollywood. From timeless classics like Gone With the Wind to heartwarming tales like Forrest Gump, some of the most successful movies in history have originated from the pages of books. Yet, it took more than half a century for a silver-screen adaptation of the 1970 classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret to come to fruition. But the wait was certainly worth it, as the recently released cinematic adaptation is a true gem.

The movie, which premiered earlier this year and can now be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, has received an impressive 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Intrigued the positive reviews, I decided to give it a watch, and I was not disappointed. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is a captivating coming-of-age story that follows the journey of 11-year-old Margaret as she navigates the challenges of puberty and religion after her family moves from New York to New Jersey.

The film, co-produced the book’s author, Judy Blume, stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret, alongside Rachel McAdams, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates, all delivering exceptional performances. With a perfect blend of humor and heartfelt moments, this adaptation beautifully captures the essence of the original novel.

In the movie, Margaret frequently finds solace in the titular question, “Are you there God?” as she grapples with the uncertainties of growing up. However, it appears that her prayers go unanswered, leading her to question her own beliefs. Coming from a family with diverse religious backgrounds, Margaret’s crisis of faith is further complicated the conflicting agendas of her two sets of grandparents.

While this film may not be an action-packed blockbuster, it offers a heartwarming and relatable story that will resonate with audiences of all ages. It’s like a comforting mug of hot chocolate, providing warmth and comfort in its narrative.

And if you’re in the mood for something a bit more sci-fi, fear not, as Prime Video has you covered. The streaming platform offers a range of sci-fi content, from the recently returned favorite show to an upcoming Fallout series. So, whether you’re seeking a heartwarming coming-of-age tale or a thrilling sci-fi adventure, there’s something for everyone on Amazon Prime Video.