The Prime Card: How to Watch the Highly Anticipated Influencer Boxing Event

The Prime Card is one of the most anticipated influencer boxing events of the year, featuring popular YouTube stars such as KSI, Logan Paul, and others. If you’re eager to watch the action unfold, here’s how you can tune in.

The event will consist of two main events: KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. The preliminary matches will start at 12 p.m. ET and can be watched on ESPN+ or through the online live stream of The Prime Card.

The preliminary card will include thrilling matches, including Chase DeMoor vs. Tempo Arts, Swarmz vs. Ed Matthews, Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, and S-X vs. DTG. This first part of the event will set the stage for the main card.

At 2 p.m., the main card will kick off on pay-per-view platforms like DAZN and PPV.com. The highly anticipated matches between KSI and Tommy Fury, Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, Salt Papi and Slim, Deen the Great and Walid Sharks, King Kenny and Anthony Taylor, and Whindersson Nunes and My Mate Nate will take place during this portion of The Prime Card.

There will also be an entertaining tag-team match between Alex Wassabi & NichLmao and Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave. If you prefer to watch the event on YouTube, you can do so purchasing the pay-per-view for $64.99.

Get ready to witness fierce competition and exciting boxing showdowns during The Prime Card. Don’t miss the chance to support your favorite influencers in this epic event that promises to deliver a thrilling experience for boxing and YouTube enthusiasts alike.

Definitions:

– Influencer: A person who has a large online following and has the ability to influence the opinions and behavior of their audience.

– Pay-per-view (PPV): A method of accessing special live events or content for which viewers are required to pay a fee.

– Preliminary card: The series of matches that take place before the main event in a combat sports event.

– Live stream: The broadcast of an event or content in real-time over the internet.

Sources:

– The Prime Card Official Website

– ESPN.com

– DAZN.com