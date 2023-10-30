META Introduces Subscription Model for Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the American tech giant, has officially announced that starting from November, users of the social networking platforms Facebook and Instagram will have the option of paying a monthly subscription fee to access ad-free versions of both platforms. The subscription fee for ad-free browsing on personal computers through web browsers will be €9.99 per month. For an ad-free experience on smartphones, users will need to pay €12.99 per month. Meta explained that the higher subscription fee for mobile devices is due to the commission charged Google and Apple in their respective app stores.

The monthly subscription for an ad-free user experience will be available to users in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland. According to Meta, if users opt for the subscription model, their data will not be used for advertising purposes. Free usage, however, will still be available for those users who consent to targeted advertising on both platforms.

This subscription rollout aligns with Meta’s aim to comply with the evolving European data protection regulations. While Meta still believes in an ad-supported internet that provides personalized products and services, they are committed to respecting and adhering to the spirit and purpose of the emerging European regulations.

The option to purchase a subscription for an ad-free experience, according to the tech giant, strikes a balance between European regulatory requirements and user choice. Meta emphasized that the Court of Justice of the European Union has explicitly recognized the subscription model as a valid form of consent for ad-funded services.

Initially, the subscription will cover all connected accounts within a user’s account center until March 1, 2024. After that, an additional fee of €6 per month for web browsers and €8 per month for mobile apps will apply to each additional account.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Meta?

Meta is an American tech company that owns popular social networking platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

What is the subscription model being introduced Meta?

Meta is introducing a subscription model that allows users to access ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram paying a monthly fee.

How much will the subscription cost?

For ad-free browsing on personal computers, the subscription fee is €9.99 per month. For an ad-free experience on smartphones, the fee is €12.99 per month.

Which regions will have access to the subscription?

The subscription will be available to users in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Will user data be used for advertising purposes?

If users opt for the subscription model, Meta has stated that their data will not be used for advertising purposes.

What happens after March 1, 2024?

From March 1, 2024, the subscription will cover all connected accounts within a user’s account center. After that, an additional fee will apply to each additional account: €6 per month for web browsers and €8 per month for mobile apps.