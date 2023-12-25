Controversial CNN Guest Faces Backlash for Linking Christmas Story to Israel-Hamas Conflict

Father Edward Beck drew intense criticism on social media after attempting to connect the “story of Christmas” with the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. During a CNN interview, the priest was questioned about the pain and suffering occurring worldwide during the holiday season and those feeling hopeless.

Contrary to the popular narrative, Beck claimed that the story of Christmas is about a Palestinian Jew born into a time when his country was occupied. Drawing parallels to the present world situation, he emphasized that Jesus, like the Palestinians today, had to flee as a refugee to Egypt.

However, critics immediately jumped in to correct Beck’s historical inaccuracies. They pointed out that Beck’s interpretation of Jesus’ identity and the geopolitical landscape at the time was completely off-track. New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz called the remarks “embarrassingly wrong,” while others chastised Beck for misrepresenting the New Testament.

Conservative radio host Erick Erickson questioned the journalistic integrity of a network that would allow such commentary, especially when it diverges so drastically from historical facts. GOP strategist Steve Guest criticized CNN, suggesting that they were amplifying a political agenda that detracts from the true meaning of Christmas.

Beck attempted to defend his position sharing an article from Britannica and quoting a passage about the diverse population of Palestine. However, his efforts only seemed to further ignite the controversy.

Regardless of the heated debate surrounding the interview, it is clear that Father Edward Beck’s comments created quite a stir and drew significant backlash on social media. While some appreciated the attempt to link the story of Jesus to present-day conflicts, many felt that this comparison was misguided and undermined the true message of the Christmas season – love and unity for all.