Warsaw Federal Bank Empowers Communities as Minority Depository Institution

The Warsaw Federal Bank in Price Hill has recently achieved the status of a federally chartered mutual Minority Depository Institution (MDI), making it only the second institution of its kind in Ohio. This milestone positions the bank to better serve minority groups and small, minority-owned businesses in the community.

As a MDI, the Warsaw Federal Bank is entirely minority-led and minority-run, ensuring that the perspectives and needs of underrepresented communities are at the forefront of their operations. Bank President Robie Suggs emphasizes that the MDI designation not only enables the bank to understand and address the unique challenges faced minority groups, but also opens up additional funding sources to support the bank’s mission.

“What’s truly valuable about being an MDI is the ability to attract more deposits and investments, which can then be channeled back into the community more effectively,” explains Suggs. This enhanced financial capacity will allow the bank to make a greater impact on local economic development, ultimately benefiting the community as a whole.

Recognizing the importance of community engagement, the Warsaw Federal Bank has committed to organizing listening sessions to gather insights and feedback directly from the community. By understanding the specific needs and aspirations of their customers, the bank aims to develop tailored solutions and services.

In addition, the bank is actively collaborating with various Price Hill nonprofit agencies to explore opportunities where their MDI status can be leveraged to better serve the community in the future. By forging partnerships and aligning their efforts, the bank and these organizations can maximize their collective impact and foster positive change in Price Hill.

The Warsaw Federal Bank’s pursuit of the MDI designation reflects their dedication to diversity, inclusion, and community empowerment. Through their continued commitment to serving minority communities and fostering economic growth, the bank hopes to contribute to a more equitable and prosperous future for all.