Man Pleads Guilty to Illegal Possession of Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number

In a recent case, a man from the Boston area, Dane Mitchell, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. This incident occurred while Mitchell was on supervised release from a previous federal firearm charge. Mitchell, who is 32 years old and resides in Boston and Revere, also pleaded guilty to other charges such as being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The investigation into Mitchell began in 2021 when he was identified as the owner of a Snapchat account that posted images of himself with firearms. These images depicted Mitchell’s face alongside firearms and even showed bullet holes in his vehicle, presumably after a shooting incident. However, Mitchell is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior federal conviction in Maine in 2018.

During a search of Mitchell’s residence in December 2021, law enforcement discovered a Taurus TCP Model 738 PT .380 caliber pistol with an obliterated serial number, loaded with ammunition. They also seized additional rounds of ammunition, bags of cocaine and cocaine base, fentanyl, cutting agents, a digital scale, a blender, and a press for packaging narcotics.

Mitchell now faces sentencing on January 9, 2024. The charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. Meanwhile, the charge of possession with intent to distribute cocaine can result in a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million.

This operation was part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force Initiative. The initiative involves the collaboration of multiple agencies to disrupt and dismantle significant drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations. The involved agencies included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the local police departments of Boston, Quincy, and Lynn.

