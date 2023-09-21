The Showdown: Millikan vs. Jordan

In what has the potential to be the most exciting high school football game this week, Millikan will face off against Jordan at Jordan High on Friday night. Last year’s matchup between the two teams ended in a thrilling 58-54 victory for Millikan at DeHaven Stadium, setting the stage for another intense showdown this year.

According to CalPreps, Millikan is the favored team, projected to win 41-21 against Jordan. Millikan is ranked 29th in the CalPreps CIF Southern Section rankings, while Jordan sits at 82nd.

Millikan kicked off their Moore League play with a dominating 79-20 win against Wilson. The team boasts talented players such as junior quarterback JP Mialovski, senior running back Kyle Parker, and senior receivers Ryan Pellum and Loyall Mouzon, who has committed to USC.

On the other side, Jordan is coming off ae week and has had impressive nonleague victories against North, Peninsula, George Washington Prep, and La Mirada. Junior quarterback Jarret Nielsen has been the standout player for the Panthers, accumulating a total of 1,843 yards (1,382 passing and 461 rushing) and 14 touchdowns in just four games. His average of 460.8 total yards per game is truly exceptional.

Jordan’s senior running back, Jordan Washington, committed to Arizona, has showcased his talent rushing for 166 yards and three touchdowns in three games. With his impressive speed, evidenced running the 100 meters in just 10.24 seconds during track season last year, Washington is always a wildcard in any game.

It should be noted that Washington did miss Jordan’s previous win against La Mirada, but with the team’s strong line-up and the return of Washington, Jordan is poised to give Millikan a run for their money.

This Friday’s game is undoubtedly one to watch, with both teams ready to put on a show and continue their respective winning streaks.

Definitions:

1. CalPreps: A website that provides high school sports rankings and predictions (source: CalPreps)

2. Moore League: A high school athletic league in Long Beach, California (source: CalPreps)

3. CIF Southern Section: The governing body for high school athletics in the Southern California area (source: CIF Southern Section)

Sources: CalPreps, CIF Southern Section