Unlocking the Potential of Samsung TV Plus: A Window to Free Ad-Supported TV

Samsung TV Plus, an extraordinary complimentary service, has emerged as a boon for Samsung smart TV customers in select markets. By leveraging an ad-based platform, Samsung TV Plus grants users free access to a wide array of TV channels. However, some users have found the default setting, which automatically launches the TV Plus platform upon startup, to be somewhat intrusive.

In response to user feedback, Samsung appears to have introduced a TV firmware update that enables the TV Plus platform to launch at startup. While this has received mixed receptions, a simple solution exists for those who find this behavior bothersome. Here’s a step-by-step guide to configuring your Samsung TV to prevent it from constantly starting up in TV Plus mode:

1. Using your TV remote, navigate to the “Home” and “Settings” options.

2. From there, access the “General” settings.

3. Proceed to the “Smart Features” section.

4. Finally, disable the “Autorun Samsung TV Plus” option.

For an additional layer of control, you can also disable the “Autorun Last App” feature, preventing other streaming apps or services from seizing control of your TV upon startup.

But what exactly is Samsung TV Plus? Samsung TV Plus, or FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV), is a dynamic platform that comes included with most Samsung smart TVs in select markets. Collaborating with networks from around the world, Samsung offers a vast range of free, ad-supported content through the TV Plus platform. Users can enjoy a diverse selection of programming, from culinary delights and global travels to seasonal festivities and more.

In markets where TV Plus is available, users can revel in this content without having to incur any subscription fees; all they need is an internet connection. It is worth noting that while the content streams over the internet, the platform itself remains cost-free and operates akin to local Over-The-Air TV stations.

By disabling TV Plus at startup, users retain full control, allowing them to explore the platform at their convenience. The TV remote serves as a gateway to this world of free, ad-supported TV, empowering users to launch the TV Plus app and seamlessly switch sources whenever desired.

FAQ:

Q: Is Samsung TV Plus available to all Samsung smart TV customers?

A: Samsung TV Plus is available to Samsung smart TV customers in select markets.

Q: Does using Samsung TV Plus require a subscription fee?

A: No, Samsung TV Plus is free for users in markets where the platform is available. The platform is supported ads.

Q: How can I prevent Samsung TV Plus from launching at startup?

A: To disable the automatic launch of Samsung TV Plus at startup, navigate to “Home” > “Settings” > “General” > “Smart Features” and disable the “Autorun Samsung TV Plus” option.

Q: Can I still access Samsung TV Plus after disabling the automatic startup?

A: Absolutely! By changing the source and launching the TV Plus app through your TV remote, you can enjoy the vast range of free, ad-supported content on Samsung TV Plus at any time.