How to Customize Your Samsung TV Plus Experience

Samsung TV Plus is an incredible service offered to Samsung smart TV users in select markets. It provides access to a wide array of TV channels, completely free of charge. However, one aspect of the platform that has received mixed reviews is the default setting that automatically starts the TV Plus platform every time the television is turned on.

Samsung appears to have addressed this concern with a recent TV firmware update that allows users to change this behavior. Rather than feeling intrusively presented with TV Plus upon startup, you now have the option to customize your Samsung TV Plus experience. Here’s how:

1. Grab your TV remote and navigate to the “Home” and then “Settings” menu.

2. Once in the settings, select the “General” option.

3. Look for “Smart Features” and access it.

4. Within the “Smart Features” menu, you will find the “Autorun Samsung TV Plus” option. Disable this setting to prevent TV Plus from automatically launching.

Additionally, if you want to have complete control over what appears when you power on your TV, you can disable the “Autorun Last App” feature as well. This prevents other streaming apps or services from taking over your screen on startup.

But what exactly is Samsung TV Plus? It is a Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform that comes built-in with most Samsung smart TVs in select markets. This platform partners with networks from around the globe to offer a diverse range of free and ad-supported content. You can find everything from cooking channels and travel shows to holiday-themed programming and more.

By disabling TV Plus at startup, you still have the freedom to use the platform whenever you desire. Simply change the source on your TV and launch the TV Plus app through the TV remote. This way, you can access its extensive content library at your leisure.

Overall, Samsung TV Plus provides an excellent opportunity for Samsung smart TV users to access a wide variety of content without any additional costs. And now, with the ability to customize its launch settings, you can tailor your TV experience to your liking. Enjoy your favorite channels and shows without any interruptions.