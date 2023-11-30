New Encryption Messaging App Olvid Gains Traction in France, Challenging WhatsApp and Signal

In a bold move, French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne has called on government officials and ministers to stop using popular communication apps WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram in favor of an alternative messaging platform called Olvid. Developed in Paris, Olvid prioritizes user data security and aims to provide a reliable and independent system for message transmission.

While apps like Signal and Telegram have gained popularity due to their end-to-end encryption features, Olvid distinguishes itself offering a unique approach. The creators of Olvid, two cryptographic researchers from the French startup scene, have designed the app to operate without third-party involvement or central servers, ensuring that user data remains secure and metadata is encrypted.

Olvid has quickly gained support within the French technological community, receiving backing from several accelerators. The messaging app aims to replace existing messaging systems focusing on enhancing information security during communication. The Prime Minister’s office has assured that confidential data will be protected within this chat application.

Élisabeth Borne’s push for Olvid adoption stems from national pride and a desire to promote a homegrown alternative to foreign-owned platforms. By encouraging government officials and high-ranking bureaucrats to switch to Olvid, she hopes to establish it as the go-to communication tool.

FAQs

Is Olvid available to the general public?

Yes, Olvid is available for download on mobile phones and computers for the general public.

How is Olvid’s security different from other messaging apps?

Olvid distinguishes itself operating independently of trusted third parties and centralized servers, ensuring greater control over user data security.

Is Olvid available in languages other than French?

Yes, Olvid is available in multiple languages, making it accessible to a wider user base.

What happens if government officials refuse to use Olvid?

The consequences for officials who do not comply with the Prime Minister’s directive to switch to Olvid have not been specified in the official circular.

