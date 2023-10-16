High School Football: Week 9 Schedule

This article provides an overview of the high school football games scheduled for Week 9. The games listed include matchups from various leagues and will be held on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Thursday, in the 605 League, Cerritos will face off against Artesia, while Pioneer will take on Glenn. On Friday, the Del Rey League will feature a game between St. Anthony and La Salle at Clark Field. St. Pius X-St. Matthias will also play against St. Genevieve at Los Angeles Valley College.

In the Gateway League, Downey will go head-to-head with Mayfair at Bellflower High, while Norwalk will play against Dominguez. La Mirada will face Warren in the Ocean League, and Paramount will take on Gahr in the Mid-Cities League. Bellflower is set to play Lynwood in another Mid-Cities League matchup.

The Moore League will see Long Beach Poly go up against Compton at Veterans Stadium, while Wilson will play Lakewood, and Jordan will go against Cabrillo. In the Ocean League, Centennial will face Morningside at El Camino College.

The Sunset League will feature a game between Los Alamitos and Huntington Beach. Finally, in the Trinity League, St. John Bosco will play against JSerra on Saturday.

These games will showcase the talent of high school football players and provide an opportunity for teams to compete against each other in their respective leagues. Good luck to all the participating teams!

Sources: The source article is based on the schedule provided an undisclosed high school football league.