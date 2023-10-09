Upcoming High School Football Games

This week’s high school football games promise exciting matchups and intense competition. Here are some key games to watch out for:

On Thursday, in the Moore League, Long Beach Poly, with a record of 6-1 and 3-0 in the league, will be taking on Cabrillo, who have a record of 2-5 overall and 0-3 in league play. This game will kick off at 6 p.m.

In the 605 League, Cerritos (2-5) will be facing Glenn (5-2) at Gahr, while Artesia (4-3) will be going up against Pioneer (2-5).

Friday’s highlight game is in the Trinity League, where Mater Dei (7-0, 2-0) will clash with St. John Bosco (6-1, 2-0). Both teams have impressive records and will be looking to maintain their undefeated league status.

In the Moore League, Millikan (5-3, 3-1) will face Compton (3-4, 1-2), while Jordan (5-2, 1-2) will go head to head with Wilson (3-4, 2-2).

Another game worth watching is in the Gateway League, where Warren (5-2, 2-0) will take on Downey (6-1, 2-0) at SoFi Stadium. This matchup features two teams with identical league records and should offer a thrilling contest.

Other notable games include Mayfair (5-2, 1-1) against Dominguez (5-2, 0-2), La Mirada (2-5, 1-1) versus Norwalk (3-4, 0-2), Bellflower (5-3, 2-0) against Paramount (3-4, 1-0), and St. Anthony (6-2, 2-0) versus St. Genevieve (1-5, 0-1).

In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos (5-2, 2-0) will face Corona del Mar (4-3, 1-1), while in the Ocean League, Centennial (1-6, 0-2) will take on Leuzinger (4-3, 2-0).

Lastly, Aquinas (4-3, 2-0) will play Valley Christian (2-5, 1-1) in the Ironwood League.

These games showcase the talent and dedication of high school football teams in various leagues. Be sure to catch the action and support your local teams!

