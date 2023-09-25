High School Football Games This Week

This week’s high school football games feature exciting matchups across different leagues. Here is a look at some of the games happening this week:

On Thursday, in the Sunset League, Los Alamitos will take on Fountain Valley at Huntington Beach HS. In the Gateway League, La Mirada will face Dominguez at Excelsior Adult School. And in nonleague action, Chino will play against Cerritos at Gahr HS.

Friday brings even more excitement with games like St. John Bosco versus Santa Margarita in the Trinity League at Saddleback College. In the Moore League, Long Beach Poly will go up against Millikan at Veterans Stadium. Lakewood will play against Jordan, while Cabrillo takes on Wilson.

The Gateway League will see Warren going head-to-head with Mayfair at Bellflower HS, and Downey will face Norwalk. The Mid-Cities League will feature a matchup between Bellflower and Gahr, as well as Firebaugh against Lynwood.

In the Del Rey League, St. Anthony will play against St. Pius X-St. Matthias. In the Ocean League, Inglewood will face Centennial, and in the Ironwood League, Valley Christian will play against Heritage Christian.

Finally, in nonleague action, Viewpoint will take on Artesia, and Godinez will play against Glenn.

These games promise to be thrilling contests that will showcase the talents of high school football teams. So gather your friends and family and head to the stadiums to support your local schools!

Definitions:

– Sunset League: A high school football league in California.

– Gateway League: Another high school football league in California.

– Nonleague: Games played between teams from different leagues.

– Trinity League: A highly competitive high school football league in California.

– Moore League: A high school football league located in Long Beach, California.

– Del Rey League: A high school football league consisting of schools from the Southern California area.

– Ocean League: A high school football league based in the Los Angeles area.

– Ironwood League: A high school football league featuring small schools from various locations.

