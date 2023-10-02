Friday Night High School Football Matchups

Here are the upcoming matchups for Friday night high school football games in various leagues. All games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

In the Trinity League, Servite (4-2, 0-1) will face off against St. John Bosco (5-1, 1-0). In the Moore League, Long Beach Poly (5-1, 2-0) will take on Wilson (3-3, 2-1) at Veterans Stadium. Lakewood (3-4, 2-1) will go up against Millikan (4-3, 2-1), while Jordan (4-2, 0-2) will face Compton (3-3, 1-1).

The Gateway League will feature a game between Downey (5-1, 1-0) and Dominguez (5-1, 0-1). Mayfair (4-2, 0-1) will go head to head with La Mirada (2-4, 1-0), and Norwalk (3-3, 0-1) will play against Warren (4-2, 1-0).

The Mid-Cities League will see Firebaugh (3-4, 0-1) competing against Bellflower (4-3, 1-0), while Paramount (2-4) takes on Lynwood (5-2, 1-0). In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos (4-2, 1-0) will face Newport Harbor (3-3, 1-0) at Westminster High.

In the Ironwood League, Valley Christian (2-4, 1-0) will play against Ontario Christian (5-1, 1-0), and in the Ocean League, Centennial (1-5, 0-1) will go up against Hawthorne (2-4, 1-0).

Cerritos (2-4) will take on Gahr (3-3) in a nonleague matchup.

On Saturday, in the Del Rey League, St. Anthony (5-2, 1-0) will face Harvard-Westlake (3-3, 1-0) at 7:30 p.m.

