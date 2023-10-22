CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoffs: Second Round Results

In the second round of the CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoffs, several teams displayed their skills and advanced to the next round in various divisions.

In Division 2, Wilson defeated Temecula Valley in a thrilling match, securing a 3-0 victory. Meanwhile, Long Beach Poly emerged victorious against Crean Lutheran in the Division 3 match, also winning a score of 3-0. In Division 4, West Ranch outplayed Warren and secured a 3-0 win. The match between La Serna and Valley Christian is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 23rd.

Mayfair triumphed over La Sierra with a 3-1 victory in the Division 6 match, while Gahr emerged victorious with a 3-0 win over Coachella Valley. The match between La Mirada and Tarbut V’ Torah is scheduled for Monday, October 23rd.

Norwalk defeated Orange Vista with a score of 3-1 in the Division 7 match. In Division 8, Villanova Prep secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Firebaugh.

Looking ahead to the next round, Division 2 will see a match between Wilson and Newport Harbor. In Division 3, Long Beach Poly will face South Torrance. Division 6 matches include Mayfair vs. Crossroads, and Gahr vs. Glendale. In Division 7, Norwalk will take on Loma Linda Academy.

In Division 1, the second round of the Pool B matches will be held on Tuesday. The seventh-ranked Los Alamitos will face off against the third-ranked Huntington Beach team. The Los Alamitos Griffins have secured a spot in the CIF State playoffs, with three CIF-SS D1 playoff games guaranteed.

