Results and Upcoming Games in CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoffs

In the first round of the CIF Southern Section Girls Volleyball Playoffs, several teams demonstrated their skills and advanced to the next round. Here are the scores from Thursday’s matches:

Division 2:

– Edison defeated St. Joseph with a score of 3-1.

– Vista Murrieta emerged victorious over Lakewood with a score of 3-1.

– JSerra dominated Millikan with a straight-set victory of 3-0.

In Division 3, Long Beach Poly showed their strength sweeping Sherman Oaks with a score of 3-0.

Moving on to Division 4, Warren secured a convincing win against West Torrance with a score of 3-0. Valley Christian triumphed in a closely contested match against Paloma Valley, winning 3-2.

Culver City demonstrated their dominance in Division 5 defeating Cerritos with a straight-set victory of 3-0.

Division 6 witnessed three teams securing comfortable wins. Mayfair prevailed over Western Christian with a score of 3-0. La Mirada emerged victorious against Desert Christian Academy with a straight-set win of 3-0. Gahr showcased their skills defeating West Valley with a score of 3-0.

In Division 7, Norwalk triumphed over Twentynine Palms with a score of 3-0. Wildwood showcased their strength defeating Artesia with a straight-set victory of 3-0.

Firebaugh secured a win against Ganesha with a score of 3-1 in Division 8.

In the Division 1 first-round match on Wednesday, Mira Costa displayed their dominance defeating Los Alamitos with a straight-set win of 3-0.

Looking ahead to the second round of games on Saturday, several exciting matchups await. Some notable games include:

Division 2:

– Temecula Valley will take on Wilson.

Division 3:

– Crean Lutheran will face Long Beach Poly.

Division 4:

– Warren will challenge West Ranch.

– La Serna will battle it out with Valley Christian.

Division 6:

– La Sierra will compete against Mayfair.

– La Mirada will take on Tarbut V’ Torah.

– Gahr will face Coachella Valley.

Division 7:

– Orange Vista will challenge Norwalk.

Division 8:

– Villanova Prep will battle it out with Firebaugh.

In Division 1, Los Alamitos will play against Huntington Beach in their second game of the Pool B schedule on October 24th. The Los Alamitos team has already secured a spot in the CIF State playoffs after guaranteeing three CIF-SS D1 playoff games.

It will be interesting to see how these teams continue to showcase their skills and compete for victory in the upcoming matches.

