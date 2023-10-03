Nadia Mejia Sets New School and Course Record in Moore League Cross Country Meet

Sophomore Nadia Mejia from Millikan High School made a remarkable debut in the Moore League cross country meet at El Dorado Park on Tuesday, Sept. 26. Mejia emerged victorious, crossing the finish line in 17 minutes and 26 seconds, setting a new school and course record over a distance of 3 miles.

Mejia, who previously competed in frosh/soph races, made her first appearance in a varsity Moore League cross country race. Her exceptional performance not only secured a win for her team but also demonstrated her potential in the sport.

With this remarkable achievement under her belt, Mejia is now preparing for the second Moore League XC meet, which will take place at Discovery Wells Park in Signal Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Having set a new record in her first varsity race, there are high expectations for Mejia as she aims to make it two wins in a row.

Nadia Mejia’s victory in the Moore League cross country meet showcases her talent and dedication to the sport. Her outstanding time and new record highlight her potential as an exceptional athlete. As she continues to compete at the varsity level, Mejia will undoubtedly be one to watch in the future.

