Julia Klenk Leads St. Anthony to Del Rey League Championship in Golf

Julia Klenk, a senior at St. Anthony, has been named the Press-Telegram Girls Athlete of the Week in golf. Klenk showcased her skills shooting 36 with three birdies in St. Anthony’s 229-348 win against Paraclete at the Rancho Vista Golf Course in Palmdale.

This impressive performance adds to Klenk’s already stellar season, as she had previously scored two eagles in one match. Klenk’s exceptional play has been instrumental in St. Anthony’s success this year.

In addition to her individual achievements, Klenk was a key factor in the team’s victory against St. Monica, where they secured their third consecutive Del Rey League title. With a narrow margin, St. Anthony triumphed over St. Monica with a score of 231-237 at the Lakewood Country Club.

This win solidifies St. Anthony’s dominance in the Del Rey League, making it their fourth league title in the school’s history. With an overall record of 13-1 and a flawless 7-0 league play record, the Lady Saints golf team has proven their skill and determination.

Victoria Valenzuela (37) also contributed significantly to the team’s success alongside Klenk (41) in scoring. Their consistency and talent helped propel St. Anthony to victory.

Overall, Julia Klenk’s exceptional abilities and leadership have made her a standout player in the world of high school golf. Her efforts, along with her team’s strong performance, have led St. Anthony to yet another impressive accomplishment in the Del Rey League. The future looks bright for Klenk and the Lady Saints golf team as they continue to excel in their sport.

