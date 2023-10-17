Wilson Senior Babi Gubbins Impresses in Rivalry Match Against Long Beach Poly

Wilson High School senior Babi Gubbins showcased her talent on the volleyball court during a recent match against rival Long Beach Poly. Gubbins, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter, made a significant impact with her performance, recording 14 kills, 21 digs, three service aces, and two blocks. This exceptional display of skill and athleticism helped lead Wilson to a 3-1 victory over Long Beach Poly.

Gubbins, who transferred from Mater Dei, has seamlessly transitioned into her new team and has become a vital player in their lineup. Her strong hitting ability, defensive prowess, and all-around skills have made her a valuable asset to Wilson’s volleyball program.

As a senior, Gubbins has already made a commitment to continue her volleyball career at Stanford University. Her impressive performance in this rivalry match only solidifies her status as a promising athlete with a bright future in the sport.

The match against Long Beach Poly demonstrated Gubbins’ ability to excel under pressure and perform at a high level. Her 14 kills showcased her offensive capabilities, while her 21 digs demonstrated her exceptional defensive skills. Additionally, Gubbins’ two blocks and three service aces proved her versatility and impact on all aspects of the game.

Gubbins’ contributions were crucial in Wilson’s victory over Long Beach Poly, further emphasizing her importance to the team’s success. As the season progresses, Gubbins’ talent and leadership will undoubtedly continue to shine on the court.

Overall, Babi Gubbins’ performance in the rivalry match against Long Beach Poly exemplified her skill, determination, and commitment to excellence in volleyball. Her ability to make an immediate impact on her new team and her future commitment to Stanford University make her a standout athlete to watch in the coming years.

Definitions:

– Outside hitter: A volleyball player who primarily attacks from positions near the left antenna.

– Digs: A defensive play in which a player prevents the ball from touching the court after an opponent’s attack.

– Service aces: A serve that results directly in a point, usually occurring when the receiving team fails to make a valid return.

Sources:

– Press-Telegram Girls Athlete of the Week: Babi Gubbins (source article)

– Howard Freshman, Contributing Photographer

– Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer