Local High School Football Scores and Game Stories

In the latest high school football games, several local teams showcased their talent and dominance on the field. St. Anthony emerged victorious in the Del Rey League, defeating La Salle with a score of 53-14. St. Pius X-St. Matthias also secured a win against St. Genevieve, with a final score of 35-7.

The Gateway League witnessed a strong performance Warren, who triumphed over La Mirada with a score of 40-6. Downey also had a dominant game, securing a victory against Mayfair with a final score of 49-14. Dominguez experienced a close match against Norwalk but managed to secure a win with a final score of 32-30.

In the Mid-Cities League, Bellflower emerged victorious against Lynwood with a final score of 16-10. Gahr had a strong showing against Paramount, dominating the game with a score of 32-6.

The Moore League featured impressive performances Long Beach Poly, who defeated Compton with a score of 50-6. Lakewood kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over Wilson, with a final score of 41-27. Jordan also showcased their strength, triumphing over Cabrillo with a score of 47-7.

In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos displayed a dominant performance, defeating Huntington Beach with a final score of 63-13. The Trinity League saw St. John Bosco emerge victorious over JSerra, with a final score of 42-20.

Thursday’s games in the 605 League witnessed Cerritos securing a win against Artesia with a score of 27-7. Glenn also emerged victorious with a score of 28-17 against Pioneer.

These recent games have showcased the impressive skills and determination of local high school football teams. As the season progresses, these teams continue to strive for success and to secure their spot in the playoffs.

