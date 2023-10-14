The Press-Telegram Football Wrap-Up: Scores, Game Stories, and Photos

The Press-Telegram’s football wrap-up provides local scores, game stories, and photo galleries from high school football games on Thursday and Friday. In Friday’s games, St. John Bosco upset Mater Dei with a dominant performance, winning 28-0 in the Trinity League. Millikan defeated Compton 56-7 in the Moore League, while Jordan narrowly escaped with a win over Wilson, winning 49-43. In the Gateway League, Warren defeated Downey 28-21, Mayfair beat Dominguez 28-14, and La Mirada defeated Norwalk 34-13. In the Mid-Cities League, Bellflower beat Paramount 32-14, and Gahr defeated Firebaugh 42-8. In the Del Rey League, St. Anthony won 37-7 against St. Genevieve. In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos dominated Corona del Mar, winning 69-14.

The game stories highlight some of the standout performances from Friday’s games. St. John Bosco’s football team delivered an upset victory over the top-ranked Mater Dei, shutting them out and winning 28-0. Warren’s football team also made history winning their first high school game ever at SoFi Stadium, defeating rival Downey 28-21. Jordan’s football team had a thrilling game against Wilson, blowing a 21-point lead in the final quarter but ultimately escaping with a 49-43 win. Bellflower’s football team showcased an aggressive start and beat Paramount with a score of 32-14.

The wrap-up also includes photo galleries from the games, capturing the action on the field. Additionally, Thursday’s games saw Long Beach Poly defeating Cabrillo 50-6 in the Moore League and Cerritos shutting out Glenn 38-0 in the 605 League.

Whether it’s game stories, scores, or photos, the Press-Telegram’s football wrap-up provides comprehensive coverage of the high school football scene. Stay tuned for more exciting games and updates throughout the season.

Definitions:

– Trinity League: A high school sports conference in California.

– Moore League: A high school sports league in Long Beach, California.

– Gateway League: A high school sports league in Southern California.

– Mid-Cities League: A high school sports league in the Los Angeles area.

– Del Rey League: A high school sports league in Southern California.

– Sunset League: A high school sports league in California.

Sources:

– The Press-Telegram