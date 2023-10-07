Highlights from Friday Night Football Games

News Telegram
Betty Davis

In the latest edition of the Press-Telegram football wrap-up, we highlight the scores, game stories, and photo galleries from the high school football games that took place on Friday. Here are some of the standout performances:

In the Trinity League, St. John Bosco emerged victorious with a commanding 56-27 win over Servite. The team showcased their strength and determination ahead of their highly anticipated game against Mater Dei.

Long Beach Poly dominated their rival, Wilson, with a decisive 46-0 victory. The team left no room for drama as they rolled through the game with ease.

Millikan also exhibited an impressive performance, routing Lakewood with a final score of 43-0. Their offense and defense both shone brightly in this intense rivalry game.

Another notable game was between Jordan and Compton, with Jordan emerging as the victor with a final score of 46-20.

In the Gateway League, Downey defeated Dominguez 34-14, while Mayfair triumphed over La Mirada with a final score of 35-21. Warren also secured a convincing win, defeating Norwalk with an impressive score of 50-14.

Bellflower proved their dominance with a resounding 45-0 victory over Firebaugh in the Mid-Cities League.

In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos dominated Newport Harbor with a commanding 62-14 win, showcasing their early spark and putting on an impressive display.

In nonleague action, Gahr secured a hard-fought victory over Cerritos with a final score of 27-20.

Overall, Friday night’s high school football games provided plenty of excitement and standout performances. The teams showcased their talents and left a lasting impact on the field.

Sources: The Press-Telegram

Betty Davis

