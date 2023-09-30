Friday Night Football: Scores and Game Highlights

The Friday night high school football games in the local regions showcased some intense matchups and thrilling moments. In the Trinity League, St. John Bosco dominated Santa Margarita with a final score of 42-7. Long Beach Poly defeated Millikan in an overtime thriller, ending with a score of 26-23. Lakewood had a solid performance, securing a 24-13 victory over Jordan. Wilson showcased their strength, shutting out Cabrillo with a final score of 42-0.

In the Gateway League, Downey emerged victorious with a 35-10 win over Norwalk. The Mid-Cities League featured two impressive games, with Bellflower defeating Gahr 44-21 and Lynwood dominating Firebaugh with a final score of 33-6.

St. Anthony secured a hard-fought victory in the Del Rey League, defeating St. Pius X-St. Matthias with a final score of 21-14 in overtime. Valley Christian had a close game in the Ironwood League, narrowly defeating Heritage Christian with a final score of 22-21.

In other nonleague matches, Viewpoint triumphed over Artesia with a score of 12-0, while Glenn secured a 31-10 victory against Godinez.

Thursday’s games featured impressive performances as well. Warren dominated Mayfair with a final score of 49-14 in the Gateway League, and La Mirada secured a 21-14 victory over Dominguez. In the Sunset League, Los Alamitos displayed their dominance with a 49-10 win against Fountain Valley. Chino triumphed over Cerritos with a final score of 42-17 in a nonleague game.

These games showcased the skill and determination of the local high school football teams. The players displayed their athleticism and the coaches’ strategies were put to the test. Overall, it was an exciting weekend of football games, leaving spectators craving for more.

