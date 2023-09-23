John W. Davis: A Versatile Journalist with a Passion for Sports Reporting

John W. Davis, a sports reporter at the Long Beach Press-Telegram, is a dedicated journalist with a diverse background in multimedia storytelling. With experience in both on-air reporting and community-based journalism, Davis has covered a wide range of topics including public health, racial justice, homelessness, development, and gentrification.

Born and based in Long Beach, Davis has worked in various local television markets, including Orlando, Florida and Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has honed his skills as a multimedia journalist and news reporter, bringing important stories to light in these communities.

In addition to his work as a general news reporter, Davis has a strong passion for sports journalism. He has spent several years covering the Los Angeles Sparks and the WNBA, showcasing his expertise in this field. As a reporter and podcast host, he has provided insightful analysis and commentary on the games and players in the league.

Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast and cinematic arts from Central Michigan University. He furthered his education at Syracuse University, where he earned a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. This educational background has equipped him with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of journalism.

Not only is Davis dedicated to his reporting work, but he also imparts his knowledge and expertise as an adjunct professor at the USC Annenberg School of Journalism. This role allows him to guide and mentor aspiring journalists, sharing his passion for storytelling and journalism ethics.

Overall, John W. Davis is a versatile journalist who has made a significant impact in the field of sports reporting and community-based journalism. With his wealth of experience and extensive educational background, he continues to bring important stories to the forefront and inspire the next generation of journalists.

