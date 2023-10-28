New High School Football Seasons Concludes with Exciting Victories

The high school football season came to a thrilling end last week, as teams took to the field to compete for the last time in the regular season. Throughout Thursday and Friday’s games, local teams showcased their skills, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

Friday’s Games Showcase Strong Performances

On Friday night, several teams participated in captivating matchups, producing outstanding performances that will be remembered for years to come. Del Rey League saw St. Pius X-St. Matthias dominate La Salle with a final score of 27-0, solidifying their prowess on the field.

In the Ironwood League, Village Christian stood out defeating Valley Christian with a significant margin, ending the game with a score of 45-12. Meanwhile, Warren High School delivered an exceptional performance in the Gateway League, triumphing over Dominguez with a remarkable 50-6 victory. La Mirada also faced a defeat from Downey, who finished the game with a score of 51-34.

As the Ocean League battled it out, Beverly Hills secured a hard-fought victory over Centennial, ending the game with a 32-27 lead. The Sunset League witnessed a captivating clash between Los Alamitos and Edison. In the end, Los Alamitos emerged victorious with a score of 21-10, ensuring their continued reign in the league.

St. John Bosco’s football team showcased their domination in the Trinity League defeating Orange Lutheran with a final score of 44-22, earning themselves the outright title of champions.

Thursday’s Games Sets the Tone

Prior to the excitement of Friday, Thursday’s games laid the groundwork for a thrilling conclusion to the regular season. Cerritos secured a resounding 55-0 victory over Pioneer in the 605 League, showcasing their dominance on the field.

In the Moore League, Long Beach Poly demonstrated their strength defeating Jordan 56-14, securing the outright title for the league.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

With the regular season now concluded, teams eagerly anticipate the upcoming CIF-SS playoffs. The intensity of the high school football season will continue as teams battle it out for the ultimate honor of being champions.

FAQ

What leagues saw significant victories during the last week of the regular season?

Leagues such as the Del Rey League, Ironwood League, Gateway League, Ocean League, Sunset League, and the Trinity League witnessed thrilling victories during the last week of the regular season.

Which teams secured outright titles for their leagues?

St. Pius X-St. Matthias, Long Beach Poly, and St. John Bosco emerged victorious and secured outright titles for their respective leagues.

What can we expect in the upcoming CIF-SS playoffs?

The upcoming CIF-SS playoffs promise to deliver exciting, competitive matches as teams strive to claim the title of champions.