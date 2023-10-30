Top Football Teams Heading into Playoffs

As the high school football season winds down and the playoffs approach, several teams have proven themselves as powerhouses in their respective leagues. While each team has their own unique strengths and stories, one fact remains constant: St. John Bosco is the number one seed in the Division 1 playoffs.

St. John Bosco had an impressive season, culminating in their first Trinity League title since 2018. With a record of 9-1, the Braves have solidified their position as the top team heading into the playoffs. Led their strong defense and dynamic offense, St. John Bosco is a force to be reckoned with.

While St. John Bosco dominates the top spot, there are several other teams that have also had successful seasons. Long Beach Poly, with a record of 9-1, secured the Moore League title and is the number two seed in the Division 2 playoffs. Los Alamitos, Millikan, Warren, and Downey are also strong contenders in their respective divisions, each vying for a shot at a championship title.

As the playoffs kick off, fans can expect intense matchups and thrilling games. The teams will leave it all on the field as they compete for glory and the chance to hoist the championship trophy.

